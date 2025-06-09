Left Menu

Standoff at Sea: Israeli Forces Seize Aid Vessel to Gaza

Israeli naval forces seized a charity vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition attempting to breach Gaza's naval blockade. The yacht, Madleen, carrying 12 crew members, including activist Greta Thunberg, was taken to an Israeli port. The event highlights global attention on Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Updated: 09-06-2025 12:51 IST
The tense standoff between Israeli forces and the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition unfolded on Monday when the Israeli navy intercepted and seized the British-flagged yacht, Madleen. The vessel attempted to breach the naval blockade imposed on Gaza, drawing international attention due to its high-profile passenger, climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Despite the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's symbolic mission to deliver aid and raise awareness, Israeli authorities stopped the yacht before it could reach the Gaza shore. All 12 onboard were unharmed and are slated to return home, although the Israeli Foreign Ministry labels the mission a mere 'show' of activism.

The incident underscores the longstanding blockade and its contentious role in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Criticism arises as both humanitarian concerns and political tensions intensify, drawing comments from the United Nations and public figures advocating for aid to Gaza's beleaguered populace.

