Honeymoon Tragedy: Tourist Murdered by Wife's Hired Hitmen

Tragic events unfolded in Meghalaya when tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered, allegedly by hitmen hired by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon. Sonam has surrendered to police, and multiple arrests have been made in connection to the crime. A police investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 09-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:17 IST
In a chilling turn of events, Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya by assailants reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam. Officials confirmed the incident on Monday.

The troubling case has seen swift action, with Sonam surrendering to police in Uttar Pradesh, while additional suspects were apprehended in coordinated overnight raids. Arrested individuals hail from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Lalitpur regions.

The shocking incident has prompted calls for a deeper investigation, with demands for a CBI probe backed by state officials amidst ongoing police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

