Honeymoon Tragedy: Tourist Murdered by Wife's Hired Hitmen

In a chilling turn of events, Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya by assailants reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam. Officials confirmed the incident on Monday.

The troubling case has seen swift action, with Sonam surrendering to police in Uttar Pradesh, while additional suspects were apprehended in coordinated overnight raids. Arrested individuals hail from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Lalitpur regions.

The shocking incident has prompted calls for a deeper investigation, with demands for a CBI probe backed by state officials amidst ongoing police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)