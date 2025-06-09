Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Advocate Shot Dead in Sultanpur

An advocate, Mahendra Kumar Maurya, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, while irrigating his field at night. Police are investigating the motive behind the murder and have detained one person for questioning. Multiple teams have been deployed to apprehend the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:20 IST
Tragic Demise: Advocate Shot Dead in Sultanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An advocate, Mahendra Kumar Maurya, was tragically gunned down in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, late Sunday night. Authorities revealed that unidentified attackers opened fire while Maurya was irrigating his field.

Local police responded promptly, sending the body for post-mortem examination. A suspect has been detained for questioning, although the motive remains elusive. Efforts are intensifying to locate and arrest the assailants.

The incident has drawn condemnation, with Akhilesh Upadhyay from the Kadipur Bar Association demanding swift justice for Maurya. Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh has assured the public that investigation teams are working diligently to resolve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025