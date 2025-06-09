Tragic Demise: Advocate Shot Dead in Sultanpur
An advocate, Mahendra Kumar Maurya, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, while irrigating his field at night. Police are investigating the motive behind the murder and have detained one person for questioning. Multiple teams have been deployed to apprehend the attackers.
An advocate, Mahendra Kumar Maurya, was tragically gunned down in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, late Sunday night. Authorities revealed that unidentified attackers opened fire while Maurya was irrigating his field.
Local police responded promptly, sending the body for post-mortem examination. A suspect has been detained for questioning, although the motive remains elusive. Efforts are intensifying to locate and arrest the assailants.
The incident has drawn condemnation, with Akhilesh Upadhyay from the Kadipur Bar Association demanding swift justice for Maurya. Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh has assured the public that investigation teams are working diligently to resolve the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
