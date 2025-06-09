Cross-Border Arrests in Agartala: Bangladeshi and Indian Middlemen Nabbed

In a significant operation at Agartala railway station, a Bangladeshi national and two Indian middlemen have been detained by police. This arrest followed a meticulous search conducted by a joint team acting on specific intelligence inputs.

Police have identified the Bangladeshi citizen as Jhil Mill, a 63-year-old from Khulna district, detained for unauthorized entry into India. Sagar Mandal and Subrata Das, from West Tripura, are accused of assisting in Mill's illegal border crossing. Their intended destination was New Delhi for medical purposes.

Officer-in-charge Tapas Das has revealed that interrogations are underway, suspecting a wider network enabling such unauthorized entries. This incident comes after the June 3 arrest of 13 Bangladeshis in Tripura's Hapania area.

