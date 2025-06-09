Iran's Counter-Proposal: A New Chapter in Nuclear Negotiations

Iran is set to deliver a counter-proposal to the United States regarding nuclear negotiations, as announced by Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. The move comes in response to a U.S. offer, which Tehran has labeled "unacceptable." The proposal will be relayed through Oman and aims to address key differences.

Baghaei emphasized the need for nuclear disarmament across the board, particularly targeting Israel, whom Iran views as a disruptor in the negotiation process. "Our proposal is reasonable, logical, and balanced," Baghaei stated, outlining a vision to bolster Iran's economic benefits and international trade relations before sanctions are lifted.

Reports indicate that Iran's proposal aims to alleviate concerns over uranium enrichment, stockpile management, and the lifting of U.S. sanctions. Despite tensions, Iran insists on its nuclear program's peaceful intent, countering Western skepticism and reaffirming commitment to continued uranium enrichment on its soil.

