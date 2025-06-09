No Travel Ban: Saudi Arabia Welcomes Indian Visitors
Government sources clarify that reports of a travel ban on Indians heading to Saudi Arabia are false. No such notification has been issued by Saudi authorities. Restrictions only apply temporarily during the Hajj season to manage crowds, lifting afterward.
Government sources have dismissed any claims that the Saudi Arabian government has banned Indian travelers, labeling such reports as inaccurate.
The officials stated that no official notification supporting these claims has been issued by Saudi authorities.
Temporary travel restrictions are only implemented during the Hajj season to control overcrowding and are lifted once the pilgrimage concludes.
