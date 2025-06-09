Left Menu

No Travel Ban: Saudi Arabia Welcomes Indian Visitors

Government sources clarify that reports of a travel ban on Indians heading to Saudi Arabia are false. No such notification has been issued by Saudi authorities. Restrictions only apply temporarily during the Hajj season to manage crowds, lifting afterward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:14 IST
No Travel Ban: Saudi Arabia Welcomes Indian Visitors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Government sources have dismissed any claims that the Saudi Arabian government has banned Indian travelers, labeling such reports as inaccurate.

The officials stated that no official notification supporting these claims has been issued by Saudi authorities.

Temporary travel restrictions are only implemented during the Hajj season to control overcrowding and are lifted once the pilgrimage concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025