YouTuber Caught in Espionage Web: A Dark Affair Unveiled

Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh, known online as Jaan Mahal, is under judicial custody for alleged espionage activities for Pakistan. Police assert his involvement in a network linking him to Pakistani intelligence and military officials. Singh purportedly shared sensitive Indian Army information with Pakistan, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sensational turn of events, Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh has been placed in judicial custody on charges of espionage. The 41-year-old vlogger, popularly known as Jaan Mahal, managed a channel boasting over 11 lakh subscribers, primarily featuring travel and cooking content.

Authorities allege that Singh was involved in a 'terror-backed espionage network' linking him to Pakistani intelligence and army officials. Singh's arrest comes after Punjab Police unearthed connections between him and Haryana-based influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who also faces similar charges.

The YouTuber reportedly made trips to Pakistan, where he met with figures linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. Singh is accused of passing sensitive information regarding the Indian Army to Pakistani operatives, a charge that has stirred significant concern among security agencies.

