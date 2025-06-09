Mother-Son Duo Flee Abroad Amid Khardah Confinement Scandal

In a startling twist in the Khardah woman confinement case from West Bengal's Howrah district, investigators revealed on Monday that the accused mother-son duo might have fled abroad. Initial findings suggest they have escaped to Thailand, particularly Bangkok.

A senior police officer stated that the accused woman conducted multiple cash withdrawals from her bank account, believed to have funded their escape. "It seems the funds were used to facilitate their plan to abscond," he said. The duo has been accused of detaining and assaulting a 23-year-old woman after she refused to participate in a pornographic film.

Police sources disclosed that the accused were managing a film production house that produced 'soft pornographic reels' and are under investigation for an alleged sex racket. The victim has been treated at a local hospital and has alleged mistreatment during her captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)