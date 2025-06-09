Left Menu

Mother-Son Duo Flee Abroad Amid Khardah Confinement Scandal

In the Khardah confinement case, a mother-son duo accused of detaining and assaulting a woman has reportedly fled to Thailand. The woman allegedly withdrew significant sums from her bank account, possibly financing their escape. They are linked to a film production house involved in soft pornography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:56 IST
Mother-Son Duo Flee Abroad Amid Khardah Confinement Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling twist in the Khardah woman confinement case from West Bengal's Howrah district, investigators revealed on Monday that the accused mother-son duo might have fled abroad. Initial findings suggest they have escaped to Thailand, particularly Bangkok.

A senior police officer stated that the accused woman conducted multiple cash withdrawals from her bank account, believed to have funded their escape. "It seems the funds were used to facilitate their plan to abscond," he said. The duo has been accused of detaining and assaulting a 23-year-old woman after she refused to participate in a pornographic film.

Police sources disclosed that the accused were managing a film production house that produced 'soft pornographic reels' and are under investigation for an alleged sex racket. The victim has been treated at a local hospital and has alleged mistreatment during her captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025