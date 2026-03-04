Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Restores Mobile Services Post-Disruption
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE's third-largest bank, has successfully reinstated its mobile banking services following an IT disruption. While most services are available, some features are still being progressively restored, the bank informed on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:48 IST
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE's third-largest lender by assets, announced on Wednesday that its mobile banking application services have been restored following an IT disruption.
The bank confirmed that while the majority of its services are now accessible, some features are still in the process of being progressively restored.
This incident underscores the challenges financial institutions face in maintaining digital services amidst technical disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)