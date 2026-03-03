Halkbank Faces Legal Showdown: U.S. Case Adjustment
A U.S. court conference in the criminal case against Turkish bank Halkbank has been rescheduled to March 11. The bank faces charges of fraud, money laundering, and helping Iran evade economic sanctions. The adjournment follows a request from the involved parties, as revealed in federal court filings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:14 IST
A Manhattan federal court filing announced the rescheduling of a court conference in the ongoing criminal case against Turkish lender Halkbank. Initially slated for March 3, the hearing will now occur on March 11.
The case accuses the state-owned bank of engaging in fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy by purportedly assisting Iran to sidestep U.S. economic sanctions.
The motion to adjourn and reschedule was at the request of the parties involved, indicating ongoing discussions regarding the high-profile financial case.
