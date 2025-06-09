Iran's Controversial Step: Confidential UN Documents Under Scrutiny

Iran's recent actions of acquiring confidential documents from the UN nuclear watchdog have sparked significant controversy. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed that such a move contradicts the expected cooperative spirit between the agency and Tehran, labeling it as 'bad'.

A confidential report from the IAEA, seen by Reuters, asserts that Iran has actively collected and analyzed highly sensitive documents, causing serious concerns over the agency's collaboration efforts in the region. Tehran has dismissed the accusations as slanderous, citing a lack of substantiated evidence.

This week, the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors convenes for a quarterly meeting where the United States, Britain, France, and Germany plan to propose a resolution. This resolution could potentially declare Iran in violation of its non-proliferation commitments as identified in the report's failings.

