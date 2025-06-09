Landmark POW Exchange Heralds New Phase in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine conducted a substantial prisoner of war exchange on Monday, marking what could become the largest swap in the ongoing conflict. This exchange, involving POWs under 25 and those severely injured, follows direct talks in Istanbul where both nations agreed to swap at least 1,200 prisoners and repatriate thousands of fallen soldiers.

The prisoner return marks one of the rare agreements between the warring countries as comprehensive talks have yet to yield a peace resolution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the commencement of the exchange, with several stages expected in the upcoming days.

Despite Monday's exchange, neither party disclosed the exact number of prisoners released. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed an equal swap, with the Russian returnees receiving assistance in Belarus. The Kremlin stated its commitment to the agreement amidst accusations of Kyiv not fully complying with the terms.

