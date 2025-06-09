Tragic Blaze Claims Young Mother and Son: Dowry Allegations Emerge

A young mother and her infant son died in a fire at a home in Banda district under the Naraini police jurisdiction, as reported by a police official on Monday.

The victims were identified as Anita, 24, and her son, Parth. They were with Anita's mother-in-law at the time of the tragic incident. Her husband, Shivam, is working overseas, and her father-in-law passed away several years ago.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, Anita's parents allege the fire was a result of a dowry dispute. Law enforcement has launched an investigation, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)