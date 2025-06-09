Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Young Mother and Son: Dowry Allegations Emerge

A devastating fire claimed the lives of a 24-year-old woman, Anita, and her nine-month-old son, Parth, in Banda district's Devin Nagar locality. Suspicions of dowry-related foul play have surfaced as Anita's parents accuse it of being intentional. An investigation is underway to determine the true cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:12 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Young Mother and Son: Dowry Allegations Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young mother and her infant son died in a fire at a home in Banda district under the Naraini police jurisdiction, as reported by a police official on Monday.

The victims were identified as Anita, 24, and her son, Parth. They were with Anita's mother-in-law at the time of the tragic incident. Her husband, Shivam, is working overseas, and her father-in-law passed away several years ago.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, Anita's parents allege the fire was a result of a dowry dispute. Law enforcement has launched an investigation, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025