Tragic Blaze Claims Young Mother and Son: Dowry Allegations Emerge
A devastating fire claimed the lives of a 24-year-old woman, Anita, and her nine-month-old son, Parth, in Banda district's Devin Nagar locality. Suspicions of dowry-related foul play have surfaced as Anita's parents accuse it of being intentional. An investigation is underway to determine the true cause.
A young mother and her infant son died in a fire at a home in Banda district under the Naraini police jurisdiction, as reported by a police official on Monday.
The victims were identified as Anita, 24, and her son, Parth. They were with Anita's mother-in-law at the time of the tragic incident. Her husband, Shivam, is working overseas, and her father-in-law passed away several years ago.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, Anita's parents allege the fire was a result of a dowry dispute. Law enforcement has launched an investigation, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.
