Tragedy Strikes: ASP Akash Rao Girepunje Killed in Sukma IED Blast

In a tragic incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje lost his life to a pressure IED blast on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. This marks a historic, unsettling moment, being the first fatality of a high-ranking police official in the state after a 14-year gap.

The explosion occurred near a burnt earth-mover, a known trap set by Naxalites along the Konta-Errabor road. The police were on foot patrol, having received information about the targeted machine, when the IED detonated as Girepunje approached the site.

The incident reflects the ongoing turbulence in the region, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other officials condemning the attack and pledging continued anti-Naxalite operations. Girepunje, hailed as a courageous officer, joins the ranks of those who have sacrificed for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)