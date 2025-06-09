Teen's Arrest Casts Spotlight on School Safety Concerns

A teenager in Baruipur, West Bengal, has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting two of his classmates. The incident unfolded in the South 24 Parganas district, sparking community concerns over student safety.

Local police reported that the accused, a class 7 student, allegedly lured the two classmates to a garden where the assault took place. Following the assault, the victims' families filed complaints, leading to the teenager's arrest on Sunday.

One of the victims is currently in a critical condition. The accused appeared before the juvenile justice board, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced protective measures within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)