Left Menu

Crossing Borders: Unmasking the 'Dunki Route' Racket

Delhi Police have arrested Jagjeet Singh, a Punjab-based agent, for facilitating illegal entries into the US through the 'Dunki route.' The investigation was triggered by the deportation of Navjot Singh, who used forged documents to enter the US. Jagjeet charged Rs 41 lakh for these illegal transits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:58 IST
Crossing Borders: Unmasking the 'Dunki Route' Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police have apprehended a Punjab-based agent allegedly involved in smuggling Indians into the United States via the notorious 'Dunki route.'

The agent, identified as Jagjeet Singh alias Jassa, orchestrated these daring border crossings by leveraging a network of global contacts, predominantly in Kenya and Mexico.

The case unfolded following the deportation of Navjot Singh, a 21-year-old who paid Rs 41 lakh for a perilous, multi-country journey facilitated by Singh that eventually ended in arrest and deportation from the US.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025