Crossing Borders: Unmasking the 'Dunki Route' Racket
Delhi Police have arrested Jagjeet Singh, a Punjab-based agent, for facilitating illegal entries into the US through the 'Dunki route.' The investigation was triggered by the deportation of Navjot Singh, who used forged documents to enter the US. Jagjeet charged Rs 41 lakh for these illegal transits.
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police have apprehended a Punjab-based agent allegedly involved in smuggling Indians into the United States via the notorious 'Dunki route.'
The agent, identified as Jagjeet Singh alias Jassa, orchestrated these daring border crossings by leveraging a network of global contacts, predominantly in Kenya and Mexico.
The case unfolded following the deportation of Navjot Singh, a 21-year-old who paid Rs 41 lakh for a perilous, multi-country journey facilitated by Singh that eventually ended in arrest and deportation from the US.
