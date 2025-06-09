Canada to Boost Military Spending Amid NATO Pressure

In a decisive move responding to long-standing pressure from NATO allies, Canada's Liberal government will significantly raise its military spending, hitting the alliance's 2% GDP target this fiscal year. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the sped-up plan, which marks a substantial acceleration from previous goals set for 2032.

The pumped-up budget will enhance the capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces through a flurry of new acquisitions, including submarines, aircraft, ships, armed vehicles, and artillery. The country also plans to invest in advanced technology such as radar, drones, and sensors to better secure its vast sea floor and Arctic regions.

"Now is the time to act with urgency, force, and determination," Carney stated during a speech in Toronto, highlighting the urgency behind these military enhancements. The commitment follows continued pressure from the United States and other NATO allies for Canada to bolster its defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)