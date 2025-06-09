Left Menu

Canada to Boost Military Spending Amid NATO Pressure

Canada is set to increase its military budget to meet NATO's 2% spending target this fiscal year, much ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the investment aimed at addressing longstanding pressure from NATO allies and enhancing Canada's defense capabilities with new military equipment.

In a decisive move responding to long-standing pressure from NATO allies, Canada's Liberal government will significantly raise its military spending, hitting the alliance's 2% GDP target this fiscal year. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the sped-up plan, which marks a substantial acceleration from previous goals set for 2032.

The pumped-up budget will enhance the capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces through a flurry of new acquisitions, including submarines, aircraft, ships, armed vehicles, and artillery. The country also plans to invest in advanced technology such as radar, drones, and sensors to better secure its vast sea floor and Arctic regions.

"Now is the time to act with urgency, force, and determination," Carney stated during a speech in Toronto, highlighting the urgency behind these military enhancements. The commitment follows continued pressure from the United States and other NATO allies for Canada to bolster its defense spending.

