Delhi High Court Drama: Bail Plea Over Bribery Charges

The Delhi High Court is preparing to address the anticipatory bail plea of a court staffer accused of soliciting bribes in exchange for bail opportunities. Scheduled for June 11, the case has caught attention as the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) plans to present significant evidence, prompting the staffer's lawyer to advocate for interim protection.

The judiciary, led by Justice Tejas Karia, noted the importance of the ACB's evidence in deliberating the pre-arrest bail plea. The ACB's ongoing investigation extended to the accused's wife, who is also employed as a court staffer, heightening the intrigue surrounding the case.

Controversy deepened as the staffer, serving as a court record keeper or ahlmad, accused the ACB of lodging the corruption case to implicate a trial court judge. His arrest follows an investigation launched on May 16, stemming from bribery allegations. The court warned against prematurely involving the presiding officer in discussions.

