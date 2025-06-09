Tragedy in Chhatarpur: Dalit Youth's Death Sparks Outcry

A 19-year-old Dalit youth, Pankaj Prajapati, has died following an alleged shooting incident during a dispute at a ration shop in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. His brother also sustained injuries from pellets, according to police reports on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, condemned the event, claiming Pankaj was killed for demanding his rights as a Dalit. He accused 11 years of the Modi government of systemic discrimination against marginalized communities, including Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

The confrontation occurred in Bilhari village on Sunday, leading to Pankaj's death en route to Gwalior. Charges have been filed against three individuals under multiple legal frameworks. Gandhi called for their immediate arrest while alleging procedural delays due to political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)