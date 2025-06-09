Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhatarpur: Dalit Youth's Death Sparks Outcry

Pankaj Prajapati, a 19-year-old Dalit, was allegedly shot during a confrontation at a ration shop in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. His brother was injured, escalating tensions about discrimination against Dalits. Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident and criticized the government, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old Dalit youth, Pankaj Prajapati, has died following an alleged shooting incident during a dispute at a ration shop in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. His brother also sustained injuries from pellets, according to police reports on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, condemned the event, claiming Pankaj was killed for demanding his rights as a Dalit. He accused 11 years of the Modi government of systemic discrimination against marginalized communities, including Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

The confrontation occurred in Bilhari village on Sunday, leading to Pankaj's death en route to Gwalior. Charges have been filed against three individuals under multiple legal frameworks. Gandhi called for their immediate arrest while alleging procedural delays due to political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

