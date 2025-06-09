Left Menu

CBI Seizes Deputy Registrar in NCLT Bribery Scandal

A special court granted the CBI custody of Charan Pratap Singh, Deputy Registrar at the NCLT, Mumbai, for a day in connection with a bribery case. Singh and accomplice Karsan Ganesh Ahir were arrested by the CBI after being implicated in a bribe solicitation to resolve a hotel ownership dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:34 IST
CBI Seizes Deputy Registrar in NCLT Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted one-day custody of Charan Pratap Singh, the Deputy Registrar of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in connection with a bribery case. Singh is accused of demanding a substantial bribe to influence the outcome of a hotel ownership dispute.

Singh and Karsan Ganesh Ahir, who allegedly collected the bribe on Singh's behalf, were arrested on May 29. Despite the initial rejection of a custody plea due to the recovery of the bribe money, the CBI successfully argued for further interrogation to uncover potential involvement of other senior NCLT officials.

The case sprang from a complaint filed by a hotel owner amid a longstanding family dispute. It is alleged that Singh sought Rs 3.5 lakh to manipulate the tribunal's outcome in the complainant's favor but later agreed to Rs 3 lakh, facilitating a CBI trap that led to the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025