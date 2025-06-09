Left Menu

Outrage Over Safety Concerns After Tragic Murder in Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing the family of a young victim allegedly raped and murdered, highlighting a broader issue of women's safety in Delhi. With local protests erupting, Atishi and others call for swift government action and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:49 IST
Outrage Over Safety Concerns After Tragic Murder in Delhi
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his lack of response after the shocking incident involving a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Nehru Vihar. The tragic discovery of the girl's body in a suitcase in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area has left the city in fear and sparked local protests.

Atishi, alongside other leaders from the AAP, met with the victim's family, expressing the gravity of women's safety concerns in Delhi. She pledged support to the grieving family, urging the Delhi government to provide immediate financial aid and calling for swift justice against the accused. Atishi, addressing the media, questioned the effectiveness of the BJP leadership in ensuring the safety of citizens.

Criticism also extended to Delhi CM Gupta for not visiting the affected areas, despite incidents raising safety alarms. Congress Committee President Devender Yadav has also voiced similar concerns, assuring the victim's family of the party's commitment to justice. The incident continues to highlight a debate on governance and law enforcement efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

