Congress Demands Transparency: EC's Credibility at Stake

The Congress party has intensified its scrutiny of the Election Commission, alleging that the poll body's credibility is under threat. The party has raised concerns over the availability of voter rolls for Maharashtra and Haryana, arguing that transparency should be a constitutional obligation, not a privilege.

Rahul Gandhi has publicly accused the EC of electoral malpractice, particularly pointing to alleged rigging in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite these allegations being denied by the EC, Gandhi's call for electoral transparency has gained traction, with Congress seeking public disclosure of the voter rolls for the stated regions.

In response to the demands, the Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra affirmed the availability of annually revised electoral rolls to various political parties. However, Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge continue to press for full transparency and integrity, emphasizing that the fundamental values of democracy depend on it.

(With inputs from agencies.)