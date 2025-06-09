Left Menu

Congress Demands Transparency: EC's Credibility at Stake

The Congress party has challenged the Election Commission (EC) over alleged transparency issues, demanding voter rolls for Maharashtra and Haryana be made public to restore trust. Rahul Gandhi accused the EC of rigging, which led to debate around the transparency and credibility of the electoral process, calling for full disclosure in a digital format.

The Congress party has intensified its scrutiny of the Election Commission, alleging that the poll body's credibility is under threat. The party has raised concerns over the availability of voter rolls for Maharashtra and Haryana, arguing that transparency should be a constitutional obligation, not a privilege.

Rahul Gandhi has publicly accused the EC of electoral malpractice, particularly pointing to alleged rigging in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite these allegations being denied by the EC, Gandhi's call for electoral transparency has gained traction, with Congress seeking public disclosure of the voter rolls for the stated regions.

In response to the demands, the Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra affirmed the availability of annually revised electoral rolls to various political parties. However, Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge continue to press for full transparency and integrity, emphasizing that the fundamental values of democracy depend on it.

