Honeymoon Murder Mystery: Woman Accused in Husband's Killing

Sonam Raghuvanshi, from Indore, is accused of orchestrating her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The crime sparked a vast manhunt, leading to her surrender in Uttar Pradesh and arrests of alleged accomplices. The case generates controversy, with Sonam's family disputing the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:13 IST
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 24-year-old from Indore, has been accused of planning her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder during their honeymoon in the picturesque town of Sohra, Meghalaya. This revelation came from state DGP I Nongrang on Monday, creating waves across three states involved in the investigation.

Raja was reportedly murdered by individuals allegedly hired by Sonam. After going 'missing,' she surfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she surrendered following the apprehension of three other alleged culprits in separate raids. The men were identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, according to police statements.

During the operation led by Meghalaya Police and assisted by state forces, a series of arrests were made, including Anand Kurmi from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. Swift legal processes are underway to bring Sonam and others to Meghalaya for trial, amid vehement denials from her family, who claim she is innocent and a victim of abduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

