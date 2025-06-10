A Grand Celebration: U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary in Washington, DC

Law enforcement agencies are ramping up preparations for a massive celebration in Washington, DC, to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary on June 14. Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool from the U.S. Secret Service announced the arrangements at a press briefing on Monday.

McCool revealed that thousands of agents, officers, and specialists from nationwide law enforcement bodies will be deployed to ensure a secure environment for this landmark event. He emphasized that collaboration among various agencies, including the FBI and Metropolitan Police Department, is key to the operation.

Despite the significant security preparations, McCool assured the public that there are currently no credible threats against the celebration. The focus remains on delivering a safe and memorable experience for the expected turnout of hundreds of thousands of attendees.