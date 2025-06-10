California Sues Trump Over National Guard Deployment Amidst LA Protests

California officials are set to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, challenging the deployment of the National Guard in response to immigration protests in Los Angeles. The state's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, argues the deployment infringes state sovereignty and plans to seek a court order to halt it.

The protests, spurred by Trump's immigration policies, saw clashes between police and demonstrators, leading to arrests. The deployment of the National Guard without a request from the state's governor marked an unusual federal intervention, prompting a political and social standoff between state and federal authorities.

Despite Governor Newsom's assertion that the situation was under control, the demonstrations, which reached a peak over the weekend, have highlighted the ongoing tension between the federal government and states over immigration enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)