California Sues Trump Over National Guard Deployment Amidst LA Protests

California plans to sue President Trump over the National Guard deployment during Los Angeles immigration protests. The lawsuit claims the deployment infringed on state sovereignty. The protests, triggered by immigration raids, involved violent clashes, leading to arrests. Trump's action marks a rare federal activation of the Guard without a governor's request.

Updated: 10-06-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:32 IST
California Sues Trump Over National Guard Deployment Amidst LA Protests
California officials are set to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, challenging the deployment of the National Guard in response to immigration protests in Los Angeles. The state's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, argues the deployment infringes state sovereignty and plans to seek a court order to halt it.

The protests, spurred by Trump's immigration policies, saw clashes between police and demonstrators, leading to arrests. The deployment of the National Guard without a request from the state's governor marked an unusual federal intervention, prompting a political and social standoff between state and federal authorities.

Despite Governor Newsom's assertion that the situation was under control, the demonstrations, which reached a peak over the weekend, have highlighted the ongoing tension between the federal government and states over immigration enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

