Temporary Deployment of Marines in Los Angeles

The U.S. military is deploying approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles, awaiting the arrival of additional National Guard troops. Although a battalion is being sent, the Insurrection Act is not anticipated to be invoked. The situation remains dynamic and subject to change, according to an anonymous U.S. official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:26 IST
The U.S. military plans a temporary deployment of around 700 Marines to Los Angeles. This move comes as the city prepares for the arrival of more National Guard troops, a U.S. official informed Reuters on Monday.

Speaking under condition of anonymity, the official specified that a battalion would be dispatched, but clarified that invoking the Insurrection Act was not expected at this time.

The official further noted that the circumstances surrounding the deployment are evolving and could alter as the situation develops.

