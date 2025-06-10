U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary: A Grand Celebration in D.C.

Washington, D.C. is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees, as revealed by U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge, Matt McCool, during a news briefing.

In preparation for the grand event, thousands of agents, officers, and specialists from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are set to ensure security. The celebration will feature an Army birthday festival on the National Mall, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, culminating in a parade and an enlistment and re-enlistment ceremony overseen by the president.

The event will see significant security measures implemented, including extensive fencing, barriers, and a large presence of law enforcement. Airspace around Reagan National Airport will be closed during the event, which will include aircraft flyovers and fireworks. While no credible threats are currently identified, law enforcement is monitoring potential demonstrations closely.