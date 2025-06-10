Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Addresses Protests: A Call for Peace Amid U.S. Immigration Tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned violence amid protests in Los Angeles sparked by U.S. immigration raids. She urged peaceful demonstrations and respect for the rule of law. Tensions have risen as President Trump intensified immigration policies, leading to unrest among the Mexican community in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:33 IST
On Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strongly condemned the violent acts accompanying the widespread protests in Los Angeles against recent U.S. immigration raids. Addressing the matter at her morning press conference, she appealed to U.S. authorities to uphold the rule of law during migration processes.

Protests surged over the weekend in response to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement, with demonstrators donning Mexican flags and brandishing signs against U.S. immigration policies. 'We denounce violence from any source,' Sheinbaum asserted while promoting peaceful demonstrations among the Mexican community.

The conflict escalated during the demonstrations, marked by burning cars and projectiles thrown by some protesters. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard, exacerbating tensions. In Mexico City, figures like historian Argelia Gonzalez expressed solidarity, demonstrating outside the U.S. embassy.

