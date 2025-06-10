Claudia Sheinbaum Addresses Protests: A Call for Peace Amid U.S. Immigration Tensions

On Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strongly condemned the violent acts accompanying the widespread protests in Los Angeles against recent U.S. immigration raids. Addressing the matter at her morning press conference, she appealed to U.S. authorities to uphold the rule of law during migration processes.

Protests surged over the weekend in response to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement, with demonstrators donning Mexican flags and brandishing signs against U.S. immigration policies. 'We denounce violence from any source,' Sheinbaum asserted while promoting peaceful demonstrations among the Mexican community.

The conflict escalated during the demonstrations, marked by burning cars and projectiles thrown by some protesters. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard, exacerbating tensions. In Mexico City, figures like historian Argelia Gonzalez expressed solidarity, demonstrating outside the U.S. embassy.

(With inputs from agencies.)