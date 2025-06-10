Marines Deployed to LA Amid Immigration Protests
The Pentagon will deploy approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles to support National Guard members amid immigration protests, according to US officials. The Marines originate from Twentynine Palms in Southern California. This move was first reported by CNN, and officials spoke anonymously regarding military strategies.
- Country:
- United States
In response to ongoing immigration protests, the Pentagon is set to dispatch around 700 Marines to Los Angeles, sources confirmed Monday. This marks a strategic move to bolster National Guard forces already on the ground.
The Marines, stationed at Twentynine Palms in California's desert region, are prepared for immediate deployment, according to the officials familiar with the planning.
Originally reported by CNN, these plans highlight the military's role in addressing domestic civilian matters, underscoring the gravity of the current situation. The officials, who requested anonymity, emphasized the tactical nature of this decision.
