Marines Deployed to LA Amid Immigration Protests

In response to ongoing immigration protests, the Pentagon is set to dispatch around 700 Marines to Los Angeles, sources confirmed Monday. This marks a strategic move to bolster National Guard forces already on the ground.

The Marines, stationed at Twentynine Palms in California's desert region, are prepared for immediate deployment, according to the officials familiar with the planning.

Originally reported by CNN, these plans highlight the military's role in addressing domestic civilian matters, underscoring the gravity of the current situation. The officials, who requested anonymity, emphasized the tactical nature of this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)