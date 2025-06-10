Left Menu

Marines Deployed to LA Amid Immigration Protests

The Pentagon will deploy approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles to support National Guard members amid immigration protests, according to US officials. The Marines originate from Twentynine Palms in Southern California. This move was first reported by CNN, and officials spoke anonymously regarding military strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:18 IST
Marines Deployed to LA Amid Immigration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to ongoing immigration protests, the Pentagon is set to dispatch around 700 Marines to Los Angeles, sources confirmed Monday. This marks a strategic move to bolster National Guard forces already on the ground.

The Marines, stationed at Twentynine Palms in California's desert region, are prepared for immediate deployment, according to the officials familiar with the planning.

Originally reported by CNN, these plans highlight the military's role in addressing domestic civilian matters, underscoring the gravity of the current situation. The officials, who requested anonymity, emphasized the tactical nature of this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025