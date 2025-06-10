Left Menu

Trump's Student Visa Ban Blocked: A Legal Tussle with Harvard

A federal judge in Boston blocked President Trump's ban on Harvard's foreign students, allowing U.S. missions to resume processing their visas. The Trump administration, citing national security, had barred these students. Harvard's legal challenges claim retaliation over governance disputes with the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's ban on foreign students attending Harvard University, allowing U.S. missions abroad to resume processing their visas. This directive comes after the administration cited national security concerns for the initial suspension.

The order, given by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, prevents Trump's proclamation from taking effect while litigation continues. The administration has also targeted Harvard by freezing funds and proposing to revoke its tax-exempt status, allegedly in retaliation for the university's governance stances.

In response, Harvard has filed multiple legal challenges against what it views as retaliatory actions by the government. The State Department, while not commenting directly on the case, confirmed that existing student visa guidance remains, including heightened social media scrutiny.

