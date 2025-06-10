Left Menu

Marines Deployed amid LA Protests over Trump Policies

In response to street protests in Los Angeles over aggressive immigration policies, President Trump has ordered the temporary deployment of 700 Marines. This decision, coupled with the activation of the National Guard, has sparked tension, with Democrats accusing Trump of unnecessary escalation and abuse of presidential power.

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step by temporarily deploying approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles, in addition to activating the National Guard amid rising tensions over his immigration policies. This move marks a significant escalation in Trump's response to ongoing street protests.

The deployment aims to protect federal properties and personnel until more National Guard troops arrive, avoiding the invocation of the Insurrection Act which would permit direct military involvement in law enforcement. The escalating protests have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats who challenge the necessity and legal grounds for such military involvement.

Protests continue to erupt across major U.S. cities, while the Trump administration pushes its legislative agenda. The proposed 'One Big Beautiful Bill' seeks further border security, amplified military spending, tax cuts, and Medicaid reductions. This political maneuver is emphasized by the administration as crucial amidst the national unrest.

