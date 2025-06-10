California Challenges Trump's National Guard Deployment Amid Protest

In a controversial decision, President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to California in response to recent protests against immigration raids. Framing the demonstrations as a potential 'rebellion,' Trump invoked Title 10 of the U.S. Code, allowing federal service for such circumstances.

California swiftly filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that the federal deployment of troops without Governor Gavin Newsom's consent breaches federal law and the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit seeks to halt the deployment and asserts there is no 'rebellion' or 'invasion' that justifies such federal intervention.

Legal experts are divided over the legality of Trump's actions, with some calling it an overreach and questioning the lack of precedent for unilateral federal deployment of the National Guard under Section 12406. The outcome may hinge on interpretations of state versus federal authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)