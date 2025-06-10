Los Angeles in Turmoil Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Protests in Los Angeles against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have entered their fourth day, causing widespread disruption across the city. City workers have begun removing graffiti and repairing damage incurred over the weekend.

Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement in the city's downtown area on Sunday, leading to the destruction of vehicles and the deployment of tear gas by police. The protests have targeted locations such as the Roybal Federal Building and City Hall, resulting in tense confrontations.

Local businesses have also suffered, with reports of looting and vandalism in the city's commercial districts. In response, the Los Angeles Public Library has closed several branches in high-risk areas to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.