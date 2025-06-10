Left Menu

Los Angeles in Turmoil Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have entered their fourth day in Los Angeles, leading to significant damage and unrest in the city. Graffiti, vandalism, and looting were reported, prompting a major cleanup effort. Authorities are responding to the unrest with tear gas and facility closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:42 IST
Los Angeles in Turmoil Amid Anti-ICE Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protests in Los Angeles against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have entered their fourth day, causing widespread disruption across the city. City workers have begun removing graffiti and repairing damage incurred over the weekend.

Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement in the city's downtown area on Sunday, leading to the destruction of vehicles and the deployment of tear gas by police. The protests have targeted locations such as the Roybal Federal Building and City Hall, resulting in tense confrontations.

Local businesses have also suffered, with reports of looting and vandalism in the city's commercial districts. In response, the Los Angeles Public Library has closed several branches in high-risk areas to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025