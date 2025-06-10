Military Mobilization Sparks Political Firestorm in Los Angeles

The deployment of U.S. Marines into Los Angeles by the Trump administration has sparked significant political controversy and public outrage. The move, part of a federal response to protests against intensified immigration raids, has been met with sharp criticism from Democratic leaders and state officials.

California's government, led by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, is actively resisting the federal action, arguing it violates state sovereignty and federal law. The state has filed a lawsuit to block the deployment of Marines and the National Guard, reflecting deep political divisions.

Nationwide, the responses have been polarized, with protests erupting in cities across the U.S. The situation underscores the ongoing conflict between Trump's administration and local leaders over immigration policies, with public sentiment continuing to fuel the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)