Hong Kong authorities are set to tighten their scrutiny of catering establishments for potential breaches of national security, the city's leader announced on Tuesday. This directive, seen as a move against pro-democracy businesses, requires civil servants to prioritize security in their licensing decisions.

The 'yellow economic circle,' a term for businesses aligning with the pro-democracy movement, has been under increasing pressure from official bodies amid a wider economic downturn. Leader John Lee emphasized that officers should place national security above all when assessing licenses and their renewals.

This development forms part of a broader strategy enforcing national security laws introduced after the 2019 protests. It includes compliance demands for thousands of food and entertainment businesses. The crackdown has attracted international criticism, highlighting tensions between Hong Kong and countries like the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

