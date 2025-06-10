Rajya Sabha's Inaction Raises Questions on Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yadav

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday for not taking action on the notice to initiate an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav. Sibal accused the government of attempting to shield the judge, who made 'entirely communal' remarks in the previous year.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal highlighted the delay of six months in verifying the impeachment notice signed by 55 MPs, expressing concerns over 'discrimination' and questioning the role of the government. The impeachment motion was prompted by Justice Yadav's controversial speech during a Vishva Hindu Parishad event.

Sibal further questioned the correlation between the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry and the impeachment motion, suspecting tactics to delay proceedings until Justice Yadav's retirement in 2026. The motion seeks action under the Judges' (Inquiry) Act, 1968, and Article 218 of the Constitution for hate speech and bias against minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)