Rajya Sabha's Inaction Raises Questions on Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yadav
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for inaction on the impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav, citing government protection. Signatures from 55 MPs support the motion over Yadav's 'communal' remarks. Sibal alleges discrimination and questions the delayed verification process.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday for not taking action on the notice to initiate an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav. Sibal accused the government of attempting to shield the judge, who made 'entirely communal' remarks in the previous year.
Addressing a press conference, Sibal highlighted the delay of six months in verifying the impeachment notice signed by 55 MPs, expressing concerns over 'discrimination' and questioning the role of the government. The impeachment motion was prompted by Justice Yadav's controversial speech during a Vishva Hindu Parishad event.
Sibal further questioned the correlation between the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry and the impeachment motion, suspecting tactics to delay proceedings until Justice Yadav's retirement in 2026. The motion seeks action under the Judges' (Inquiry) Act, 1968, and Article 218 of the Constitution for hate speech and bias against minorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Mandates Separate Merit List for Women EWS Candidates
CJI BR Gavai to Inaugurate Key Infrastructure at Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court Rejects Goddess Radha's Role in Mathura Land Dispute
Historic Nine-Judge Bench in Allahabad High Court: Unraveling BNSS Legal Challenges
Illegal migrants pose challenge to our survival and national integrity: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.