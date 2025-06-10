High-Stakes Legal Drama: The Arrest of Nikhil Sosale in Stadium Stampede Case

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected an interim relief request for Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who was apprehended following a stadium stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities.

The court has postponed its decision on his petition until June 11. Sosale was detained on June 6 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport while en route to Dubai, which he challenged as unlawful. Allegations of political influence over the police actions have surfaced.

The arrest's legality is in question, given that the investigation is now under the CID's jurisdiction. Sosale's representation argued procedural violations and lack of evidence in Sosale's involvement while the state promises documentation to support their case. The court aims to resolve these issues promptly.