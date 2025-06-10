Nuclear Talks: A Strategic Trap for Iran?

Iranian lawmakers have issued a warning, claiming that the United States and Israel are collaborating to manipulate the forthcoming nuclear talks into a 'strategic trap' for Iran. This statement comes just days ahead of the intended start of the sixth round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S.

The lawmakers' accusations reflect growing apprehension surrounding the true objectives of the nuclear discussions, which have been closely watched by international observers. The talks aim to resolve longstanding tensions regarding Iran's nuclear program.

As the negotiations approach, both regional and global stakeholders are keenly observing the developments, wary of potential implications on the geopolitical landscape and the future of Iran's nuclear ambitions.