Kathua's Anti-Encroachment Drive Reclaims Land
In Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, a significant anti-encroachment drive resulted in the demolition of nearly two dozen illegally constructed structures. The operation reclaimed two-and-a-half hectares of land without incident and was executed jointly by civil and police authorities in the Hiranagar sub-division.
In a decisive move to tackle illegal construction, authorities in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, demolished nearly two dozen unauthorized structures, including residential homes, in a major anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday.
The drive, which targeted the Hiranagar sub-division, was a joint effort by the civil and police administrations, focusing on the Chapaki Kalan area. It effectively reclaimed two-and-a-half hectares of previously encroached land.
Officials confirmed that the operation lasted several hours and was completed without any untoward incidents, marking a peaceful and successful conclusion to the enforcement action.
