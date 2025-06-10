Left Menu

Kathua's Anti-Encroachment Drive Reclaims Land

In Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, a significant anti-encroachment drive resulted in the demolition of nearly two dozen illegally constructed structures. The operation reclaimed two-and-a-half hectares of land without incident and was executed jointly by civil and police authorities in the Hiranagar sub-division.

In a decisive move to tackle illegal construction, authorities in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, demolished nearly two dozen unauthorized structures, including residential homes, in a major anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday.

The drive, which targeted the Hiranagar sub-division, was a joint effort by the civil and police administrations, focusing on the Chapaki Kalan area. It effectively reclaimed two-and-a-half hectares of previously encroached land.

Officials confirmed that the operation lasted several hours and was completed without any untoward incidents, marking a peaceful and successful conclusion to the enforcement action.

