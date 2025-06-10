Tragedy in Graz: School Shooting Shocks Austria
Nine people were killed in a Graz school shooting, including the suspect, who acted alone. The tragedy involved students and an adult. Special forces secured the area, and officials expressed national grief, highlighting gun laws that allow some firearms purchases without a permit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- Austria
In a tragic incident in Graz, Austria, a school shooting claimed the lives of nine individuals, including the suspected perpetrator. Authorities believe the assailant acted alone.
Graz's local police confirmed the fatalities and noted that several people were critically injured. Mayor Elke Kahr labeled the event a 'terrible tragedy.'
Special forces and emergency services responded swiftly, ensuring the school's evacuation around 11:30 a.m. The situation was stabilized, with no further threat expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
NDA CM Conclave Endorses Operation Sindoor, Condemns Emergency
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues