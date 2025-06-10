Tragedy in Graz: School Shooting Shocks Austria

In a tragic incident in Graz, Austria, a school shooting claimed the lives of nine individuals, including the suspected perpetrator. Authorities believe the assailant acted alone.

Graz's local police confirmed the fatalities and noted that several people were critically injured. Mayor Elke Kahr labeled the event a 'terrible tragedy.'

Special forces and emergency services responded swiftly, ensuring the school's evacuation around 11:30 a.m. The situation was stabilized, with no further threat expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)