NSG's Strategic Preparedness: Mapping India's Sensitive Installations
The National Security Guard (NSG) has conducted reconnaissance and three-dimensional mapping of 50 sensitive installations across India. This includes critical religious and nuclear sites aimed at ensuring rapid response to potential terrorist threats. NSG's enhanced capabilities involve joint operations with state forces, anti-terror drills, and counter-hijack exercises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:26 IST
The National Security Guard (NSG) is stepping up its readiness to confront potential terror threats by mapping and surveying 50 sensitive installations across the country. These include esteemed religious sites and vital nuclear facilities.
Brighu Srinivasan, NSG Director General, highlighted the force's capabilities during an international seminar, emphasizing their vital role in defusing an explosive-laden drone at Jammu airport.
The NSG has increased training to bolster state police forces and has embarked on joint operations to proactively address the evolving landscape of modern terrorism.
