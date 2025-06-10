Left Menu

NSG's Strategic Preparedness: Mapping India's Sensitive Installations

The National Security Guard (NSG) has conducted reconnaissance and three-dimensional mapping of 50 sensitive installations across India. This includes critical religious and nuclear sites aimed at ensuring rapid response to potential terrorist threats. NSG's enhanced capabilities involve joint operations with state forces, anti-terror drills, and counter-hijack exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:26 IST
NSG's Strategic Preparedness: Mapping India's Sensitive Installations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Guard (NSG) is stepping up its readiness to confront potential terror threats by mapping and surveying 50 sensitive installations across the country. These include esteemed religious sites and vital nuclear facilities.

Brighu Srinivasan, NSG Director General, highlighted the force's capabilities during an international seminar, emphasizing their vital role in defusing an explosive-laden drone at Jammu airport.

The NSG has increased training to bolster state police forces and has embarked on joint operations to proactively address the evolving landscape of modern terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025