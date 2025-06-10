NSG's Strategic Preparedness: Mapping India's Sensitive Installations

The National Security Guard (NSG) is stepping up its readiness to confront potential terror threats by mapping and surveying 50 sensitive installations across the country. These include esteemed religious sites and vital nuclear facilities.

Brighu Srinivasan, NSG Director General, highlighted the force's capabilities during an international seminar, emphasizing their vital role in defusing an explosive-laden drone at Jammu airport.

The NSG has increased training to bolster state police forces and has embarked on joint operations to proactively address the evolving landscape of modern terrorism.

