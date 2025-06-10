Left Menu

Greta Thunberg Deported Amid Gaza Aid Mission Tensions

Activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel following the seizure of a Gaza-bound aid ship. Thunberg, alongside other activists, aimed to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Despite facing deportation, they remain committed to delivering aid. The situation raises international law concerns amid Israel's ongoing blockade of Gaza.

In a high-profile incident, activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel on Tuesday. The Israeli military had seized the Gaza-bound ship carrying Thunberg and other activists a day earlier. The Foreign Ministry confirmed her departure on a flight to France, and subsequent travel to her home in Sweden.

Upon arrival at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, Thunberg urged the release of fellow activists detained aboard the Freedom Flotilla. Describing the chaotic and uncertain situation during their detention, she highlighted the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, behind the aid mission, accused Israel of violating international law by intercepting their ship in international waters. The seizure has spotlighted ongoing humanitarian issues in Gaza amidst Israel's longstanding blockade, drawing criticism from rights groups and international bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

