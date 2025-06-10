Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Technological Triumph Elevates India's Global Stature

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Operation Sindoor for elevating India's global stature, denying claims of a premature ceasefire with Pakistan. Highlighting India's advanced warfare capabilities, Yadav credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for this success. India's defense sector has notably strengthened, becoming a top global defense exporter.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Operation Sindoor for significantly raising India's standing on the global stage, amidst accusations of an untimely ceasefire with Pakistan.

During a BJP press conference, Yadav emphasized the technological prowess showcased by the Indian armed forces, which decisively impacted the enemy and compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. He highlighted this as a significant achievement, contrasting it with previous military actions.

Yadav also noted the defense sector's progress under Modi's governance, positioning India as a leading defense exporter. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's role in fostering an environment that promoted this remarkable development.

