Operation Sindoor: A Technological Triumph Elevates India's Global Stature
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Operation Sindoor for elevating India's global stature, denying claims of a premature ceasefire with Pakistan. Highlighting India's advanced warfare capabilities, Yadav credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for this success. India's defense sector has notably strengthened, becoming a top global defense exporter.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Operation Sindoor for significantly raising India's standing on the global stage, amidst accusations of an untimely ceasefire with Pakistan.
During a BJP press conference, Yadav emphasized the technological prowess showcased by the Indian armed forces, which decisively impacted the enemy and compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. He highlighted this as a significant achievement, contrasting it with previous military actions.
Yadav also noted the defense sector's progress under Modi's governance, positioning India as a leading defense exporter. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's role in fostering an environment that promoted this remarkable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)