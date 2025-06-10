Operation Sindoor: A Technological Triumph Elevates India's Global Stature

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Operation Sindoor for significantly raising India's standing on the global stage, amidst accusations of an untimely ceasefire with Pakistan.

During a BJP press conference, Yadav emphasized the technological prowess showcased by the Indian armed forces, which decisively impacted the enemy and compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. He highlighted this as a significant achievement, contrasting it with previous military actions.

Yadav also noted the defense sector's progress under Modi's governance, positioning India as a leading defense exporter. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's role in fostering an environment that promoted this remarkable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)