CBI Busts Bribery Scandal In UP's Tax Office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a superintendent from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Uttar Pradesh after allegations of bribery. The official reportedly accepted Rs 1 lakh for waiving a fine on a private enterprise.

In the course of post-arrest searches, the CBI confiscated 17 property documents in the name of the accused and his relatives, valued at crores. The properties span across locations like Ghaziabad, Moradabad, and include several plots in Rampur and Gajraula.

A tax lawyer, also implicated, was apprehended. The duo were caught red-handed during a sting operation and presented in a Ghaziabad court. The endeavour spotlights ongoing efforts to challenge corruption within public institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)