Alleged Kidnapping and Forced Conversion Uncovered in Shocking Criminal Case

In a distressing case that has sent ripples through the community, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert in Vishunpura, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.

Four individuals, including the prime suspect Meraj, have been arrested following a complaint by the victim's mother. The incident has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Inspector Anil Singh Yadav reported that further charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 have been added, and the investigation continues as the police ensure additional legal measures.

