Alleged Kidnapping and Forced Conversion Uncovered in Shocking Criminal Case

A shocking case in Vishunpura involves the alleged kidnapping, rape, and forced conversion of a minor girl. The police have arrested four suspects, including Meraj, the prime accused. The case was registered under multiple sections, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing case that has sent ripples through the community, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert in Vishunpura, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.

Four individuals, including the prime suspect Meraj, have been arrested following a complaint by the victim's mother. The incident has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Inspector Anil Singh Yadav reported that further charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 have been added, and the investigation continues as the police ensure additional legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

