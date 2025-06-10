Left Menu

Military Intervention Aims to Protect ICE Operations in Los Angeles

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced deployment of Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles to safeguard ICE agents during immigration operations. This measure, stemming from violent clashes, seeks to ensure safety for officers conducting these sensitive duties, as explained during a Congressional hearing.

Military Intervention Aims to Protect ICE Operations in Los Angeles
In a strategic move to maintain order and safety, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Tuesday. The action aims to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from increasing violence during immigration roundups.

During a Congressional hearing, Hegseth emphasized the need for safety for ICE agents as they execute their operations. He assured that the presence of military personnel is crucial to safeguarding these federal officers amid rising tensions and confrontations.

The decision follows violent clashes triggered by ICE's ongoing operations targeting alleged immigration offenders. The additional forces aim to provide a secure environment for ICE agents, allowing them to continue their responsibilities without fear of violence.

