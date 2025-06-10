Sanctions Clamp Down on Sham Charities Backing Hamas

The United States has imposed sanctions aimed at individuals and organizations accused of financially supporting Palestinian groups Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine under the guise of charity. These measures target entities allegedly funding Hamas' military operations.

Among the sanctioned groups are the Gaza-based Al Weam Charitable Society, Turkey-based Filistin Vakfi, Algeria's El Baraka Association for Charitable and Humanitarian Work, the Netherlands-based Israa Charitable Foundation, and Italy's Associazione Benefica La Cupola d'Oro. The Treasury Department underscored that these entities ostensibly conduct humanitarian work while actually bolstering military ventures.

Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender emphasized the significance of protecting charities from being exploited by terrorists. Hamas and PFLP are noted for their history of leveraging non-profits as financial fronts. The recent sanctions are part of ongoing efforts to curtail the financial capabilities of these groups, particularly following Hamas' recent hostilities against Israel.

