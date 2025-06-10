Left Menu

Political Standoff: Bittu Presses Mann on Delayed Ludhiana Overbridge

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has issued a two-day ultimatum to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, demanding approval for a pending Railway Overbridge project in Ludhiana. Bittu accused the government of intentional delay and urged voters to support BJP for infrastructure progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:03 IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • India

Union Cabinet Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has set a high-stakes deadline for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, urging immediate action to approve a long-pending Railway Overbridge (ROB) project on the Doraha-Sahnewal stretch in Ludhiana.

Speaking at a campaign event in Rishi Nagar, Bittu threatened strong opposition should Chief Minister Mann fail to meet the two-day deadline. He criticized the Punjab government for allegedly stalling the Rs 70 crore project funded by Indian Railways by delaying the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Bittu called on Ludhiana voters to support BJP's candidate Jiwan Gupta in the impending byelection, framing it as a referendum on development and leadership, and citing the Modi government's track record in national security as evidence of their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

