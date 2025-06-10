Left Menu

Trump Highlights Iran's Nuclear Aggression

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concerns over Iran's increased aggressiveness in nuclear negotiations in an interview with Fox News. Despite Trump's indication of upcoming talks on Thursday, officials from both nations suggested the likelihood of these talks occurring as planned was low.

In a recent interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, former U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that Iran is becoming more aggressive in its approach to nuclear discussions. This statement has raised concerns over the evolving dynamics in the ongoing negotiations.

Trump mentioned that the next round of talks between the U.S. and Iran was scheduled for Thursday. However, this timeline was cast into doubt after officials from both nations expressed skepticism about the likelihood of the talks taking place as scheduled.

The conflicting messages about the timing of the negotiations underscore the complexities and challenges faced in reaching any diplomatic resolution with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

