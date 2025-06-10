Left Menu

Global Sanctions Imposed on Israeli Ministers Amid Rising Tensions

Five nations, including Britain and Canada, imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for inciting violence against Palestinians. Sanctions include asset freezing and travel bans. This move aligns with global condemnation and ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestinian territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:20 IST
Global Sanctions Imposed on Israeli Ministers Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain, along with Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, enacted sanctions against Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday. The leaders accused them of inciting violence against Palestinians, particularly in the West Bank. The sanctions include asset freezing and travel bans.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers, including Britain's David Lammy, declared: 'Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian rights.' These actions prompted their collective decision to impose sanctions aimed at accountability.

Israel's response has been one of indignation. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called the sanctions 'outrageous,' while Prime Minister Netanyahu accused the nations of aiding Hamas. Despite the pushback, these actions align with international pressure to address ongoing regional violence and humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025